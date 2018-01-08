BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:48 P.M.) – After lifting the siege on a key base in the Harasta district of eastern Damascus, assault forces of the Syrian Arab Army are now striking north of the military installation in a bid to both expand their buffer zone around it and reclaim other areas long since lost to militant groups.

Following the Syrian Army’s lifting of the siege on the military vehicle depot base on late Sunday, pro-government forces are now advancing north of the key installation into the heart of Harasta’s Al-Ajmi neighborhood.

According to military sources, some Al-Qaeda-linked militants have strapped explosive vests to their person and hurled themselves at advancing Syrian troops in an attempt to stem the advance made by army-led forces.

Furthermore, government troops claim to have knocked out a battle tank in the Al-Ajmi neighborhood that was in the service of militants.

So far, whilst no major gains can yet be reported, it nonetheless appears that the Syrian Army is making truth of earlier reports that its counter-offensive in Harasta would not just involve lifting the siege on the military vehicle base but also that it would reclaim areas long-since lost to rebel groups many years ago in east Damascus.