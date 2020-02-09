BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:30 A.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army (SAA) has made a new advance along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway (M-5), as their forces managed to capture two areas from the jihadist rebels this morning.
According to a field source in the Aleppo Governorate, the Syrian Arab Army’s 25th Special Mission Forces Division (formerly Tiger Forces) captured the ICARDA Farms and the town of Al-Kisibiyah in the southern countryside of Aleppo.
The source said the Syrian Arab Army is still pushing north along the Aleppo-Damascus Highway, as they look to clear the remaining jihadist-held areas in southern Aleppo.
In January, the Syrian Army kicked off the second phase of their offensive in northwestern Syria after a failed ceasefire between their forces and the Turkish-backed militants in Idlib.
Since then, the Syrian Arab Army has captured several areas across northwestern Syria, including the two imperative cities of Ma’arat Al-Nu’man and Saraqib.
