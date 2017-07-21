DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:40 P.M.) – Moments ago, the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) captured two towns on the Euphrates River after advancing some 35 kilometers through ISIS-held territory in rural Raqqa.

Back by pro-government tribal fighters, the SAA’s Tiger Forces dashed across eastern Raqqa and captured the neighboring towns of Dalha and Al-Aukarishi, thus reaching the Euphrates River in one of its largest single advances in 2017.

After establishing a corridor from the government mainland, SAA troops have created yet another ISIS pocket directly south of Raqqa city and simultaneously cutoff the rival US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) from snatching any more ISIS turf along the Euphrates River.

According to a military source debriefing Al-Masdar News, all reports indicating the SDF had entered Dalha and Al-Aukarishi in previous weeks are untrue.

With Deir Ezzor city only 80 kilometers away, the Tiger Forces – commanded by Major General Suheil Al-Hassan – have been tasked with pushing southeast along the M4-Highway, ultimately looking to lift the long-standing siege.

Chris Tomson
Student currently living in Denmark. Special focus on news from Syria, MENA map-making and strategical military analysis.

BREAKING: Syrian Army advances 30 kilometers through ISIS-held eastern Raqqa

USR
USR
Perfecto!!! People in Itally (not the corrupt government) are with you Syria!!! It is a fact where US troops step only war and disaster comes (Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya…). Kurds don’t realize they are been used by USA. USA doesn’t have friends, only interest. Russia is the real deal. WW2 proves it!

Today 16:05
hestroy
hestroy
This is very good news, indeed!

Today 17:44
Assad must stay
Assad must stay
Fucking excellent news 🙂
The ISIS rats must enjoy thesed free bullet parties 🙂
They are like bunnies, but the will go back soon underground, 6 feet 🙂
And a lot of burn party to go 🙂
ISIS thanks the SAA 🙂

Today 16:54
Dario
Dario
it’s fake news.
https://twitter.com/mig29_/status/888416406836039680

Today 19:35
