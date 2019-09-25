BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force has resumed their airstrikes over the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate this week after taking a brief hiatus recently.

According to a source from the army, the Syrian Air Force’s jets and helicopters attacked the jihadist positions in Kabani, inflicting heavy damage on the enemy defenses in the area.

The source said this was the first time in a few weeks that the Syrian Air Force has used jets to strike the enemy defenses in the northeastern countryside of the Latakia Governorate.

These latest strikes by the Syrian Air Force come at the same time that the Syrian Arab Army prepares for a new offensive against the jihadist rebels in the Latakia Governorate.

This offensive by the army is expected to target the key town of Kabani, which is currently under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.

