BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:18 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Air Force has leap into action over the skies of eastern Damascus, softening up militant defenses with strikes ahead of a major offensive operation against armed rebel groups operating near the Syrian capital.
After three days of very limited operations over Damascus, Syrian airpower kicked-off a new wave of intensive strikes against armed rebel groups in the capital’s the East Ghouta region.
The bombardment started on, and has been going on ever since, the early morning hours of Thursday.
According to military-affiliated sources, Syrian warplanes conducted tactical airstrikes against militant positions and gathering across several key frontline areas of eastern Damascus including Rayhan, the Douma Orchards, Ayn Tarma and Harasta.
The bombardment comes as the Syrian Army is making preparations for major offensive in East Ghouta with military-affiliated sources noting the arrival of new forces – armor, artillery and veteran shock troops among them – which have just concluded operations against ISIS and other militant groups in the country’s northwest.
2
- 2Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.