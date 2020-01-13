BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Syrian Arab Army’s air defenses managed to shoot down a drone in the countryside of Hama Governorate this evening, Syrian state TV reported.

According to Syrian TV, “the Syrian Arab Army’s anti-aircraft confronted a drone in the vicinity of the Jub Ramleh airfield in the Hama countryside.”

The Syrian TV report said the downed drone belonged to one of the jihadist rebel factions that are currently active inside the neighboring Idlib Governorate.

This is the second time in the last five days that the Syrian air defenses have intercepted an enemy drone near one of the air fields in the Hama Governorate.

