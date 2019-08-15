BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 A.M.) – The Syrian air defenses intercepted a hostile missile this evening near Masyaf and Meshta Al-Helou in the Hama and Homs governorates.

According to a military report, the hostile missile was intercepted near the city of Masyaf by the Syrian air defenses at 11:06 P.M. (local time).

The report said the missile came from Lebanon, which means it was most likely fired by the Israeli military.

Another missile was intercepted near the town of Meshta al-Helou as it was making its way to the Tartous port area.

