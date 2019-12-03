BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:20 P.M.) – An unidentified drone targeted a vehicle that was traveling in northern Idlib near the Syrian-Turkish border this afternoon, killing everyone inside.

According to local activists in the Idlib Governorate, the drone targeted a van that was traveling through the border town of Atmeh, which is located near one of the most important crossings inside this governorate.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the drone strike, local activists have said that they believe the U.S. Coalition was behind this latest attack.

No further details have been released as of yet.

Advertisements