BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:10 A.M.) – Heavy explosions were reported in southwestern Damascus this evening after suspected Israeli warplanes bombed the Al-Kisweh area outside the capital city.

According to a source near the scene, the Syrian air defenses confronted the enemy missiles, which were said to have been fired from aircraft along the Syrian-Lebanese-Israeli borders.

While some of the missiles were intercepted, others managed to hit their intended targets inside Al-Kisweh, the source added.

The Syrian state media has accused Israel of carrying out these strikes and it is most likely true, as the latter has targeted Al-Kisweh and the neighboring areas on several occasions in the past.

If it’s in fact Israeli airstrikes, this would mark the second time year that they have targeted Syria and the second time this month.

