BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – A number of explosions were reported in eastern Syria this evening after a suspected Israeli warplane targeted the border region with Iraq.

According to a report from the Deir Ezzor Governorate, the alleged Israeli warplane targeted the Al-Qa’im-Albukamal border area, which links Syria’s Deir Ezzor and Iraq’s Al-Anbar governorates.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Hashd Al-Sha’abi, and Syrian Border Guards are in control of this border area; they have been targeted by the Israeli military on several occasions in the past.

Kata’eb Hezbollah, part of Hashd Al-Sha’abi, has denied any strikes hit their positions.

No further details have been released at this time.

