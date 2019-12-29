BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – A base housing U.S. military personnel near Baghdad was reportedly targeted by several rockets this evening, the AFP News Agency reported.

“4 rockets target base housing US personnel near Iraq capital,” the AFP reported, citing a security official.

Prior to this report, several claims appeared on Twitter about an alleged Iranian-backed attack on the Al-Taji Base, which is located near the capital city of Baghdad.

Lucas Tomilson, a journalist for Fox News at the Pentagon, said U.S. official denied the attack on the Al-Taji Base.

