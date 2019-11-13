BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), backed by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA), managed to score a new advance in northeastern Syria today.
According to a front-line report, the Syrian Democratic Forces were able to upend the Turkish-backed militants at two towns this afternoon following a fierce battle that lasted for much of the day.
The report said the Syrian Democratic Forces and Syrian Army are now in control of Al-Qassamiyah and Al-Rashidiyah; these two towns are located west of Tal Tamr and southeast of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
The SDF and SAA needed to retake these towns in order to drive back the Turkish-backed militants that were nearly three kilometers away from the western part of Tal Tamr.
With these two towns retaken, along with several other villages and points, the SDF and SAA will attempt to push the Turkish-backed militants further north towards the border city of Ras Al-‘Ayn.
