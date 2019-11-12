BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a big counter-offensive in the Al-Hasakah Governorate this evening, as their troops stormed the positions of the Turkish-backed militants near the key town of Tal Tamr.

Backed by the Syriac Military Council (SMC) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Syrian Democratic Forces attacked the defenses of the Turkish-backed militants west of Tal Tamr, resulting in the capture of several points.

According to preliminary reports from this front, the SDF is steadily advancing westward in an attempt to retake the hills that were lost to the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) during the previous night’s battle in northwestern Al-Hasakah.

The capture of these strategic hilltops near Tal Tamr has given the Turkish-backed militants a territorial advantage, which could threaten the forces inside this town.

Advertisements