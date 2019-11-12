BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 A.M.) – The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched a big counter-offensive in the Al-Hasakah Governorate this evening, as their troops stormed the positions of the Turkish-backed militants near the key town of Tal Tamr.
Backed by the Syriac Military Council (SMC) and Syrian Arab Army (SAA), the Syrian Democratic Forces attacked the defenses of the Turkish-backed militants west of Tal Tamr, resulting in the capture of several points.
According to preliminary reports from this front, the SDF is steadily advancing westward in an attempt to retake the hills that were lost to the so-called “Syrian National Army” (SNA) during the previous night’s battle in northwestern Al-Hasakah.
The capture of these strategic hilltops near Tal Tamr has given the Turkish-backed militants a territorial advantage, which could threaten the forces inside this town.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.