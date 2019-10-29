Prime Minister Saad Hariri announced that he was headed to the Baabda Palace to submit his cabinet’s resignation to President of the Republic, Michel Aoun “after having reached a dead-end, and sensing the need for a positive shock.”

This move comes after thirteen days of nationwide protests and several calls to resign from the demonstrators.

I think the only way is to get rid of all the “secretarial parties” and get into a secular political system.
Maybe they need the army to take control in the meantime, just to make sure that no secretarial group will try to take power in the meantime.
They need a new electoral law, and they need time to form new political parties.

2019-10-30
Can’t happen because Hellbollah had been armed to the teeth by an interfering foreign power.

2019-10-30