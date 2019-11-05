BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:45 A.M.) – For the first time during this war, the Russian and Turkish armed forces have carried out a joint patrol inside the Kobane (‘Ayn Al-‘Arab) District of northeastern Aleppo.

According to a local report, Russian and Turkish soldiers were seen patrolling the Kobane District as part of the new Sochi agreement that was established last month during a meeting between Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin.

The joint patrols are expected to become a regular occurrence in the Kobane District; however, the Turkish Army will not enter the border city.

A similar agreement was made for the town of Manbij, which is located southwest of Kobane.

