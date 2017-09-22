BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M>) – Minutes ago, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their naval forces fired several cruise missiles towards the Al-Qaeda controlled areas of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the report from the Russian Ministry of Defense, a submarine fired several Kalibr cruise missiles towards a number of Al-Qaeda sites in the Idlib Governorate, scoring direct hits on their intended targets.

According to pro-opposition news pages, the Russian cruise missiles struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s (Syrian Al-Qaeda group) positions in the towns of Kafr Sajna, Haas, and Maar Shamanen, along with a number of sites in the southern and eastern countrysides of Idlib.

The pictures above were released by pro-opposition news pages; they show some of the sites that were struck by the Russian cruise missiles today.