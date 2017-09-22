BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M>) – Minutes ago, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced that their naval forces fired several cruise missiles towards the Al-Qaeda controlled areas of the Idlib Governorate.

According to the report from the Russian Ministry of Defense, a submarine fired several Kalibr cruise missiles towards a number of Al-Qaeda sites in the Idlib Governorate, scoring direct hits on their intended targets.

According to pro-opposition news pages, the Russian cruise missiles struck Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham’s (Syrian Al-Qaeda group) positions in the towns of Kafr Sajna, Haas, and Maar Shamanen, along with a number of sites in the southern and eastern countrysides of Idlib.

The pictures above were released by pro-opposition news pages; they show some of the sites that were struck by the Russian cruise missiles today.

Bravo Russia.

The disgraceful US/CIA plot to kill or capture Russian Military Police observing a’ de confliction’ zone is a step too far.

More and more people in the world are realising that the US leadership has and has not had any honour for decades
The only dubious honour the US can claim to have is ” The honour amongst thieves “.

