BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 P.M.) – The Russian military announced this evening that their forces at the Hmeimim Airbase in Latakia downed an unidentified drone that approached this installation from the eastern Mediterranean this evening.

“Missiles fired from the Pantsir-S air defense system destroyed the target on a distant approach to the base”, the statement from the Ministry of Defense said.

Typically, militant drones attempt to attack the Hmeimim Airbase’s from the Idlib countryside; however, this drone was heading east from the Mediterranean.

Russian forces repelled numerous drone and artillery attacks in 2019, destroying at least 53 UAVs and 27 multiple-launch rocket system shells fired at the airbase.

Russia’s base in north-eastern Syria is operating as usual following the attack, with the Defence Ministry saying that it has not been determined whom the downed UAV belonged to.

Source: Sputnik

