BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:40 P.M.) – Minutes ago, the Russian military unleashed a powerful attack on the jihadist stronghold of Jisr Al-Shughour in the Idlib Governorate.
According to preliminary reports, the Russian military launched long-range missiles on the Jisr Al-Shughour District, resulting in a number of powerful explosions.
No further details have been released.
Jisr Al-Shughour is a large city in western Idlib that is under the control of jihadist groups like Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and the Turkestan Islamic Party.
The city itself was captured by Jaysh Al-Fateh in the Summer of 2015.
