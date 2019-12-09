BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Russian Air Force’s attack choppers resumed their strikes on the jihadist mountain stronghold of Kabani.
According to an army source in the Al-Akrad Mountains of northeastern Latakia, the Russian military choppers launched a heavy attack on Kabani and its surroundings, causing a number of explosions that could be heard throughout this rugged region.
This latest string of strikes by the Russian Air Force comes after a short absence of aerial attacks over Syria because of the poor weather.
While the Russian Air Force was grounded, however, the Syrian Arab Army’s (SAA) 4th Armored Division kept up the pressure on the jihadist rebels by launching several rockets and artillery shells towards the latter’s positions in Kabani.
