BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:50 A.M.) – The Russian military and the U.N. Peacekeeping Forces have begun their first patrol in the Golan Heights region, the Deputy Commander of the Russian Forces in Syria, Lt. Gen. Sergei Kualenko, stated last night, as reported by the TASS News Agency.
“The Russian military police has long been patrolling the entire demilitarized zone, but the joint patrol [of the territory] to the south of the Quneitra crossing took place for the first time today,” he told reporters on Thursday evening.
“Today, the Russian military police ensures the safety of the UN team on the mission,” he continued.
“In the future, we plan to carry out a joint patrolling mission directly to the southernmost end of the demilitarized zone,” Kuralenko added.
The Golan Heights was mostly occupied by the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) after their victory in the Six-Day War of 1967.
Since its capture in 1967, the United Nations has passed resolutions 242 and 497, which demand sIsrael withdraw from the Golan Heights and recognizes this region as Syrian territory.
