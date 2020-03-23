BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – The Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu arrived in Damascus on Monday to meet with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his counterpart General ‘Ali ‘Abdullah Ayoub.

Shoigu’s visit to Damascus marks the second time this year that a high-ranking Russian official has visited the Syrian capital.

Prior to Shoigu’s visit, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Damascus on Orthodox Christmas; he also met with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

