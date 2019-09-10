BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Russian Air Force has launched their first airstrikes over northwestern Syria this morning after halting all strikes following the declaration of a ceasefire in the Idlib Governorate.
According to a military source in Latakia, the Russian Air Force launched several strikes over the jihadist positions in the Jabal Al-Akrad region of northeastern Latakia.
In particular, the Russian Air Force primarily concentrated their strikes on the Turkestan Islamic Party’s positions near the strategic town of Kabani.
The Russian Air Force resumed their airstrikes over northeastern Latakia after the jihadist rebels refused to withdraw from the front-lines in this mountainous region.
In addition to refusing to withdraw, the jihadist rebels also continued their shelling and drone strikes on the Syrian military’s positions.
The Russian Air Force’s latest strikes over northeast Latakia mark the first time in two weeks that they have carried out airstrikes in this region.
