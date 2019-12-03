BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – At approximately 11:45 P.M. (local time), the Russian Air Force unleashed a big assault over the Aleppo countryside, as their warplanes heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.
According to a report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched several strikes over the ICARDA Farms area and town of Sheikh Ahmad near the Turkish observation post in Tal Al-‘Eis.
The report said the Russian Air Force was targeting the movements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.
No further details have been reported.
Recently, the Russian and Syrian forces have concentrated several attacks over the southern and western countrysides of the Aleppo Governorate; this is due to the increased movements of HTS and their jihadist allies in this region.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.