BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:20 A.M.) – At approximately 11:45 P.M. (local time), the Russian Air Force unleashed a big assault over the Aleppo countryside, as their warplanes heavily targeted the positions of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham.

According to a report from the Aleppo Governorate, the Russian Air Force launched several strikes over the ICARDA Farms area and town of Sheikh Ahmad near the Turkish observation post in Tal Al-‘Eis.

The report said the Russian Air Force was targeting the movements of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham and their allies in the southern countryside of the Aleppo Governorate.

No further details have been reported.

Recently, the Russian and Syrian forces have concentrated several attacks over the southern and western countrysides of the Aleppo Governorate; this is due to the increased movements of HTS and their jihadist allies in this region.

Advertisements