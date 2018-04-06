BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:40 P.M.) – The Russian Aerospace Forces heavily bombed Jaysh Al-Islam’s positions this afternoon, following the collapse of peace talks with the militant group.

According to Al-Masdar’s field correspondent in Damascus, the Russian and Syrian air forces bombed Jaysh Al-Islam’s positions in several parts of Douma, including the eastern axis near the town of Al-Rayhan.

In addition to the bombing, the Syrian military has moved their troops to the outskirts of Douma, where they are said to begin preparations to attack Jaysh Al-Islam’s positions.

Earlier today, talks between the Russian Reconciliation Center and Jaysh Al-Islam collapsed after members of the militant group refused to leave Douma, despite initially agreeing to depart from the town.