BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The Russian air defense successfully intercepted several enemy objects that were seen flying towards the Hmeimim (var. Khmeimim) Airbase in southwestern Latakia this evening.

According to local reports, the enemy objects, which are suspected attack drones, made their way towards the Hmeimim Airbase’s northeastern perimeter before they were shot down by the Russian air defenses.

In a short video released by the Jableh News Network, the Russian air defenses can be seen intercepting these enemy objects before they could reach the Hmeimim Airbase:

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to comment on this; however, if these are in fact enemy drones, the Russian Air Force will likely respond in the next 24 hours.

