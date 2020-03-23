BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 A.M.) – Minutes ago, the Russian military activated their air defense systems at the Hmeimim Airbase, following an attempted attack on the installation.

According to preliminary reports, the Russian air defenses intercepted the hostile projectiles before they could hit the airbase.

No further details were released.

In the past, attacks on the Hmeimim Airbase were carried out from the Idlib-Latakia axis in the Jabal Al-Akrad region, which is under the control of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham (HTS) and the Turkestan Islamic Party (TIP).

Update (12:20 A.M.): Russian air defenses intercepted missiles around the Hmeimim Airbase and coastal city of Jableh.

