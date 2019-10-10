BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:00 P.M.) – The Lebanese broadcaster Al-Mayadeen reported on Thursday afternoon that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is calling on Turkey and Syria to reconcile.

If they are able to enter talks, this will mark the first time that the Turkish and Syrian governments have engaged in reconciliation talks since Ankara cutoff diplomatic ties with Damascus in 2012.

It is worth pointing out that the Turkish authorities have previously ruled out any future peace talks with the Syrian government as long as President Bashar Al-Assad remains in power.

Ankara did say they would be open to reconciliation talks with Damascus if Assad was removed from office, adding that despite of all this, they do maintain some level of cooperation on the intelligence level.

 

ALSO READ  Russian air force pounds ISIS in Syrian desert

Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Guest
Marg bar jomhuri Eslami
Reconciliation can happen if Erdogan is removed from office 😉

2019-10-10 15:14
Ali
Guest
Ali
22

2019-10-11 09:48
Ali
Guest
Ali
lk hj1

2019-10-11 09:48