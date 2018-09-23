BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this morning that Israel was to blame for the downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance plane on Monday.
According to the Russian Minister of Defense, the Israeli Air Force used the Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane for cover against the S-200 anti-aicraft missile off the coast of Latakia.
“Today, we share detailed information about the crash of the Ilyushin IL-20 airplane of the Russian Aerospace Forces near the Syrian coast on September 17. We will present a minute-by-minute account of this tragic incident that was made based on the objective radar readings including those from the Plotto air information display system,” the Russian statement read.
“Israeli military either allowed criminal negligence or lacked professionalism, which resulted in the downing of Il-20,” the Russian Reconciliation Center said on Saturday.
The ministry spokesman went on to say that Israeli jets may have posed a threat to passenger planes when the Il-20 was shot down, and stressed that Russia has never violated the agreement on flights in Syria with Israel.
