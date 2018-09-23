BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:10 A.M.) – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced this morning that Israel was to blame for the downing of the IL-20 reconnaissance plane on Monday.

According to the Russian Minister of Defense, the Israeli Air Force used the Russian IL-20 reconnaissance plane for cover against the S-200 anti-aicraft missile off the coast of Latakia.

“Today, we share detailed information about the crash of the Ilyushin IL-20 airplane of the Russian Aerospace Forces near the Syrian coast on September 17. We will present a minute-by-minute account of this tragic incident that was made based on the objective radar readings including those from the Plotto air information display system,” the Russian statement read.

“Israeli military either allowed criminal negligence or lacked professionalism, which resulted in the downing of Il-20,” the Russian Reconciliation Center said on Saturday.

The ministry spokesman went on to say that Israeli jets may have posed a threat to passenger planes when the Il-20 was shot down, and stressed that Russia has never violated the agreement on flights in Syria with Israel.

Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

Ivan
Ivan
Eat that Izraeli terrorists!

2018-09-23 14:47
notonato
notonato
Who here dislikes douchebag suck? Please comment

2018-09-23 17:30
Lisa Karpova
Lisa Karpova
Who's junk ad making the page impossible to read?

2018-09-23 16:35
notonato
notonato
Ublock Origin is the best by far

2018-09-23 17:28
USR
USR
Just google AdBlocks, download it and you will never see ad again…

2018-09-23 16:40
Daeshbags-Sux
Daeshbags-Sux
At the same time, Shoigu himslef said that Il-20 had no IFF (Identification friend or foe) onboard and that Russia hadn't IFF sharing with Syrian air defences any way, which is a serious negligence. Civilian air-traffic using transponders and on well known aerial routes wasn't at risk, thus, it's clear that if you shoot a SAA S-200VE ranging 240km, you can down anything civilian over a good part of Cyprus if S-200 locks on. Hiding 4 F-16 behind a single Il-20, c'mon, makes no sense, especially since it was doing a landing procedure. F-16 had to be far higher in… Read more »

2018-09-23 14:57
rabbi drewzif
rabbi drewzif
Oh dear you are confused again old boy. " Negligence "?

"The IFF system of state recognition used by Russia is only used by aircraft and air defense systems identified as Russian. There have never been any precedents for the transfer of such a system, together with Russian identification codes, to another state, and in principle cannot be," Konashenkov added.

That's one warped sense of humour you have there Daesh, d**n that Tel Aviv drug scene must be good 🙂

2018-09-23 16:27