US Space Command accused Russia of testing a direct-ascent anti-satellite (DA-ASAT) missile on Wednesday, alleging that the test was “another example that the threats to US and allied space systems” were ” real, serious and growing.”

The US military’s statements accusing Russia of testing an anti-satellite missile are nothing more than an attempt to distract the world from the reality that America itself is placing weapons in space, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has announced.

“We seem to be dealing with a targeted campaign initiated by Washington to discredit Russian activities in space and our peaceful initiatives to try to prevent an arms race in outer space,” Zakharova said, speaking to reporters at a press briefing on Friday.

The statement comes two days after a report by US Space Command accusing Russia of conducting an anti-satellite missile test.

