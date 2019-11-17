On Sunday, Baghdad’s Green Zone, which is home to foreign embassies and government facilities, was targeted in a rocket attack, according to Reuters. Two police sources told the news agency the attack resulted in no serious damage or casualties.

Other sources pointed out that aerial bombardment sirens went off once the rockets hit the area.

The green zone was recently targeted in an attack on 30 October, when two rockets struck a mere 50 meters from the US Embassy’s gates. According to media reports, the attack resulted in the death of an Iraqi security officer.

Another attack occurred a few days prior to that, with two rockets striking Baghdad’s Taji Camp, home to the US military contingent.

Source: Sputnik

