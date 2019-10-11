BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – A roadside bomb was reportedly detonated this afternoon while a Russian military convoy was traveling through the northern countryside of the Daraa Governorate.
According to early reports, the roadside bomb was detonated along the Inkhil-Jassim Road as a Russian military police convoy was traveling through the area for a patrol.
The reports said that at least one Russian soldier and two Syrian military personnel were wounded as a result of this attack in northern Daraa on Friday.
The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to confirm this report; however, if true, this would be the second time this year that a roadside bomb has targeted a Russian military convoy in the Daraa Governorate.
Sleeper cells from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have carried out several attacks in the Daraa Governorate since the start of 2019; this has prompted the Syrian military to beef up their security in southern Syria, while also threatening to launch a new operation against these forces.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.