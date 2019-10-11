BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – A roadside bomb was reportedly detonated this afternoon while a Russian military convoy was traveling through the northern countryside of the Daraa Governorate.

According to early reports, the roadside bomb was detonated along the Inkhil-Jassim Road as a Russian military police convoy was traveling through the area for a patrol.

The reports said that at least one Russian soldier and two Syrian military personnel were wounded as a result of this attack in northern Daraa on Friday.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has yet to confirm this report; however, if true, this would be the second time this year that a roadside bomb has targeted a Russian military convoy in the Daraa Governorate.

Sleeper cells from the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham have carried out several attacks in the Daraa Governorate since the start of 2019; this has prompted the Syrian military to beef up their security in southern Syria, while also threatening to launch a new operation against these forces.

