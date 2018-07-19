DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:00 P.M.) – Having agreed on to hand over their towns, rebel forces conceded as the Syrian forces took over several locations in west Daraa countryside as military operations resume in the adjacent Quneitra province.
According to a military source, the Syrian Army entered Sheikh Saad and al-Tiyrah towns, as well as rebel positions of Al-Rubaii checkpoint , Tall Ashtara located south of Sheikh Saad.
This puts the Syrian Army face-to-face with the Islamic State in Taseel, Adwan and Jaleel towns, which are part of a wider pocket controlled by the terror group.
The same source pointed out that the Syrian Army is now mulling a major offensive to reclaim all ISIS-held territories, with help from surrendered rebel fighters who had been in a state of war with ISIS for years.
Meanwhile in Quneitra province, battles continue to rage with the Syrian Army recapturing Al-Sukariyah and Qarqas towns after fierce clashes with Nusra-linked militants.
