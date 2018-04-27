BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:20 P.M.) – The rebel forces in southern Damascus have handed over to the Syrian Arab Army (SAA) some of their positions in the southern part of Damascus, following a brief round of talks.
According to an Al-Masdar field correspondent in Damascus, the rebels handed over some of their positions near their front-lines with the Islamic State (ISIS).
The correspondent added that the positions are located on Al-Zeen Street in eastern Hajar Al-Aswad and Yalda.
The Syrian Army previously asked the rebels to handover those areas, but they had refused.
Then, on Friday, the Syrian Army and rebels came to an agreement that would allow the Syrian Army access to those front-line areas in exchange for reopening the Babila Crossing.
