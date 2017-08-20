DAMASCUS, SYRIA (3:00 P.M.) – At least 4 civilians were killed, 4 others wounded as Islamist rebels targeted Damascus fairground with several missiles.

The rockets hit the internal entrance of the stretching fairground where the 59th round of the festive Damascus International Fair is currently held after years of hiatus.

No one has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

With the Syrian government forces making significant advance in the eastern Ghouta region, the closest frontline from the fairground lies approximately 8 km to the northeast where Failaq al-Rahman controls several towns and villages.

