BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – A new Sochi agreement has been established in northern Syria that would see both the Russian and Turkish armed forces jointly patrolling this area.
During a joint press conference on Tuesday evening, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced the implementation of a ten-kilometer-deep safe zone along the Syrian-Turkish border.
Both the Turkish and Russian armies will jointly patrol this safe zone, while the Syrian military will force the Kurdish-led People’s Protection Units (YPG) to withdraw from the designated area.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated that foreign forces that are currently deployed in Syria unlawfully must leave its territory. He added that Turkey shares this vision, as well as that the idea that the Arab Republic’s integrity must be preserved.
Separately, he advocated that the Syrian government and Kurdish forces need to hold broad talks in order to take into account the interests of all the religious confessions that exist in the country.
