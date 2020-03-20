BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Russian President Vladimir Putin phoned his Syrian counterpart Bashar Al-Assad to discuss the ongoing developments in the Idlib Governorate and wish all Syrian Muslims observing Al-Isra’a wal-Maraj (Prophet Muhammad’s Night Journey) a blessed weekend.
“President Assad received a phone call from the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin to the discuss the developments across Syria and the implementation of the Russian-Turkish agreements from March 5th that strive to bring stability to the region of Idlib,” the Syrian Presidency’s statement began.
“The continued violation of these agreements by terrorist organizations,” they continued.
“President Putin congratulated President Assad and the Syrian people on the night of Al-Isra’a wal-Maraj, wishing Syria will overcome its obstacles and restore security and stability as soon as possible,” the statement added.
This is the first conversation between Putin and Assad since the establishment of the Moscow Agreement on March 5th, 2020.
