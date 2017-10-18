BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:10 P.M.) – The prominent Syrian Arab Army (SAA) officer, Major General Issam Zahreddine, was killed today in Deir Ezzor after his convoy struck a land mine planted by the Islamic State (ISIS).

According to a military source, General Zahreddine was conducting a special operation at Saqr Island in Deir Ezzor, when his vehicle struck the land mine.

General Zahreddine was the commander of the elite 104th Airborne Brigade of the Republican Guard that heroically fought off the Islamic State (ISIS) for several years, while under siege and under supplied.

The General was born in rural Sweida village of Tarba and was 56 years old at the time of his death.

Breaking: Prominent Syrian general Issam Zahreddine killed in Deir Ezzor

Ray
Ray
RIP The Syrian Hero…

truthslayer
truthslayer
From the UK rest in peace…Many men will die but only few will be called a Hero..Syria will never forget your devotion and the sacrifice you made for freedom :'(

Syria Forever
Syria Forever
That hurts.. really it does. RIP old friend…

giulio larosa
giulio larosa
NOOOO! noooo! What a big tragedy, I am too sad! Glory to the hero, the mad Druze!

Cyriak Papasissis
RIP real Hero, real Lion, kept the spirit of steadfastness alive and inspired his fighters and the population of the city to resist , always confident that in the end victory will be theirs. Very tragic that he died heroically at the very end , but after having sensed the aroma of victory. His personal triumph . In that sense he would have felt vindicated.

Gonçalo Pena
Gonçalo Pena
Rest in peace. From Lisbon

Kalikst
Kalikst
A real hero. RIP.

truthslayer
truthslayer
From the UK rest in peace…Many men will die but only few will be called a Hero..Syria will never forget your devotion and the sacrifice you made for freedom :'(

hestroy
hestroy
Bad luck! I'm really sorry for this tragedy. The war is nearly over.

Floriangeyer
Floriangeyer
Major General Issam Zahreddine will be recorded in the annals of history as a man of great courage and fortitude. He is a tremendous loss to mankind and may he Rest In Peace with the knowledge that victory is in plain sight now.

We will remember him.

We will remember him.

Matt
Matt
Ufff, deeply hard to accept it.
He was a real hero. Im destroyed with the news. You can be proud of yourself and your men. Rest warrior.

Divesh Kumar
A great loss not only to Syria but to all those who are by the side of civilization. He was iconic general. RIP. I am really sad

Lilian Turin
A true hero of Deir Ezzor, very sad news

Adrian
Adrian
A true hero, R.I.P.

Ali
Ali
RIP you brave hero. This is a complete shock to me. Kill every last Zionist Israeli backed ISIS cockroach.

Arena
Arena
Otisao je jedan od najvecih heroja i stratega u sirijskom ratu. General koji je rame uz rame sa obicnim vojnicima bio u prvim redovima i bio primer drugima. Njegovo ime i delo bice zlatnim slovima upisano u istoriju krvave borbe za slobodu sirijskog naroda. Neka mu je vecna slava!!!

Vladimir Djekic
Vladimir Djekic
With great interest I closely followed ongoings in Syrian war but never put commentary. This time i must say that I am very sad by this news. But when I think in deeper sense I realize that this brave man is immortalized by his very death. Brigadier General Issam Zahreddine is the archetypal icon of the warrior. His bravery, commitment and greatness will be echoed throughout history. Salute from Serbia.

