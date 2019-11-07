BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A powerful explosion was reported this evening at one of Syria’s most important oil refineries.

According to a report from the coast, the explosion took place at the Baniyas Oil Refinery in the Tartous countryside.

The reason for the explosion is still unknown.

Update (9:20 P.M.) – a fuel tanker exploded at the Baniyas Refinery. One worker was killed and two others were injured.

More details to come…

