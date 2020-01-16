BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – A powerful explosion was reported in the northern countryside of the Al-Raqqa Governorate this afternoon, resulting in the death of several people.

According to the reports, a car bomb was detonated inside the Turkish-held town of Sulouk in northern Al-Raqqa.

This explosion in northern Al-Raqqa this afternoon resulted in the death of a dozen people, including two soldiers from the Turkish Armed Forces.

The other ten people killed by the car bombing were said to be fighters from the Turkish-backed “Syrian National Army” (SNA).

The Turkish-backed militants have been in control of Sulouk since they launched Operation Peace Spring last October.

