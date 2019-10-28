BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – A new special operation allegedly took place in northern Syria this evening, as local reports claim unknown warplanes transported troops to a site near the Turkish border.
According to these reports, a number of helicopters transported unknown troops to an area near the city of Jarabulus.
No gunfire was reported during this alleged operation.
However, there are conflicting reports on the target and who carried out this special operation.
According to some opposition activists in the area, the operation was carried out by the U.S. Coalition, while others allege it was the Turkish Air Force.
Furthermore, there are some conflicting reports on the target, with some local activists claiming an Islamic State hideout and others a jihadist rebel sleeper cell.
More details to come…
