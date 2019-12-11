BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 P.M.) – For the second time in a week, unknown rockets have targeted Baghdad International Airport’s surroundings.

According to preliminary reports, two rocket Katyusha rockets landed near the Baghdad International Airport, triggering the emergency sirens at the site.

No casualties have been reported.

Earlier this week, the U.S. authorities accused the Iranian-backed groups in Iraq of carrying out these attacks.

Iran has not responded to these allegations from Washington.

