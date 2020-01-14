BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:30 P.M.) – Several missiles were reported to have targeted a base hosting U.S. troops north of Baghdad this evening, resulting in a number of explosions near the Baghdad-Samarra Highway.

According to the reports, the missiles targeted Camp Taiji in the Salaheddine Governorate, which was one of the sites previously targeted by unknown rockets two weeks ago.

No casualties have been reported and no attack has been confirmed by the Iraqi security forces as of yet.

More details to follow….

