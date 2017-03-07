A fresh agreement has been brokered by Russia between the Syrian government and opposition forces to implement a ceasefire in the Eastern Ghouta region.
According to the new agreement, a cessation of hostilities will be implemented from the 6th of March until the 20th. However, the ceasefire excludes the jihadi group of Jabhet al-Nusra which controls parts of the Esatern Ghouta region.
The Russian Ministry of Defense, which announced the truce, declared that no violations have been recorded so far.
Accordingly, the rebel-held districts of al-Qaboun and Barzeh are not included since they are not part of the Eastern Ghouta region and are controlled by Jabhet al-Nusra.
The Government troops continue their push to oust the Islamist rebels from the northern neighborhoods of al-Qaboun and Barzeh.
