A fresh agreement has been brokered by Russia between the Syrian government and opposition forces to implement a ceasefire in the Eastern Ghouta region.

According to the new agreement, a cessation of hostilities will be implemented from the 6th of March until the 20th. However, the ceasefire excludes the jihadi group of Jabhet al-Nusra which controls parts of the Esatern Ghouta region.

The Russian Ministry of Defense, which announced the truce, declared that no violations have been recorded so far.

Accordingly, the rebel-held districts of al-Qaboun and Barzeh are not included since they are not part of the Eastern Ghouta region and are controlled by Jabhet al-Nusra.

The Government troops continue their push to oust the Islamist rebels from the northern neighborhoods of al-Qaboun and Barzeh.

