Loud explosions, sirens have been reported in the Iraqi capital’s heavily fortified Green Zone housing foreign embassies, including the American diplomatic missions.

Several rockets have hit the Green Zone not far from the American embassy, Reuters reported, citing witnesses on the ground. Loud sirens can be heard in Baghdad.

There has been no information about any casualties or damage so far. It is the second such incident targeting the Green Zone in just a few days since a top Iranian commander was killed on orders from Washington.

On Saturday, at least two rockets also hit the area not far from the American diplomatic mission. Mortar shells also landed in a nearby city district injuring five people at that time.

A military base located north of Baghdad and hosting some US forces was also targeted in a separate rocket attack on Saturday, but there were no casualties.

Source: RT, Reuters

