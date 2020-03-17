BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:10 P.M.) – A new attack has been reported north of Baghdad this evening after a number of rockets targeted a military base.

According to preliminary reports, as many as three rockets struck the Taji Base north of Baghdad, marking the second time in the last four days that it has been targeted.

No further details have been released at this time.

This report comes just a day after the U.S. Coalition announced their withdrawal from several small bases inside Iraq.

Advertisements