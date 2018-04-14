BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:10 P.M.) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gave his stamp of approval over the US-led strikes on the Syrian government’s positions earlier today.
According to the AFP News Agency, Netanyahu had voiced his “total support” for the Syria strikes tonight.
#BREAKING Israel's Netanyahu voices 'total support' for Syria strikes
— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 14, 2018
Prior to the US-led attack, Israeli had launched several missiles at the T-4 Military Airport in the Homs Governorate.
The Israeli strike resulted in the death of 14 military personnel, including 7 Iranian soldiers.
Following the attack, Iran issued a threat to Israel, claiming they will eventually respond to the strikes.
