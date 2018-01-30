Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Army convoy that left western Aleppo for the southern countryside today was halted after a mysterious explosion destroyed two of the vehicles along the road to Tal Al-‘Eis.

According to one source in Aleppo, a fuel storage depot exploded near the Syrian border-town of Atareb, while another report claimed that the convoy struck a mine planted along the road to the southern countryside of the province.

Pro-opposition pages initially reported that the convoy was targeted by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA); however, SAA sources have denied targeting the Turkish troops.

In addition to accusing the Syrian Army of targeting the convoy, pro-opposition pages claimed that at least one Turkish soldier was killed by the explosion.

Below are two pictures that were posted by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham:

HTS
HTS
It could also have been a CIA sponsored attack or even a Kurdish one.
The US is desperate to cause friction between (Russia, Syria ,Iran) and Turkey

Probably a false flag to have an excuse for Turdish troops to attack SAA : Turdish army s reported having shot rockets onto SAA.

Wake up !

Oh! After the loud silence about this convoy, I’m soooo…. surprised of that new…!!!

