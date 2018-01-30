Rate Article (5 / 1)

BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:20 P.M.) – The Turkish Army convoy that left western Aleppo for the southern countryside today was halted after a mysterious explosion destroyed two of the vehicles along the road to Tal Al-‘Eis.

According to one source in Aleppo, a fuel storage depot exploded near the Syrian border-town of Atareb, while another report claimed that the convoy struck a mine planted along the road to the southern countryside of the province.

Pro-opposition pages initially reported that the convoy was targeted by the Syrian Arab Army (SAA); however, SAA sources have denied targeting the Turkish troops.

In addition to accusing the Syrian Army of targeting the convoy, pro-opposition pages claimed that at least one Turkish soldier was killed by the explosion.

Below are two pictures that were posted by the jihadist rebels of Hay’at Tahrir Al-Sham:

HTS

HTS