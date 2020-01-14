BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:10 P.M.) – Sayyed Moqtada Al-Sadr called on Iraqis via Twitter on Tuesday to form a million person march against the U.S. military presence in Iraq.

The call for the massive protest comes just a week after the Iraqi Parliament voted in favor of all foreign forces leaving Iraq.

The Iraqi Parliament’s vote was came in response to the U.S.’ assassination of Quds Force commander Major-General Qassem Soleimani and the Popular Mobilization Units Deputy Commander Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandes near the Baghdad Airport.

Sayyed Al-Sadr, who controlled one of the most powerful paramilitaries during the Iraq War (2003-2010), had been opposed to Iran’s intervention in Syria and their role in Iraqi politics; however, following the assassinations on January 3rd, the Iraqi cleric has been outspoken about the expulsion of U.S. forces from the country.

