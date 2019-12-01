BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – Minutes ago, local journalists reported a new attack on the Hama Military Airport by enemy assault drones.

According to the report, the militant drones attempted to bomb the Hama Military Airport from its northern flank, prompting the Syrian military to activate their air defenses.

No casualties have been reported.

This latest attack by the militant forces comes just hours after they lost all the territories they captured over past 24 hours from the Syrian Arab Army.

