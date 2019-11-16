A MiG-29K fighter aircraft crashed in Goa, India on Saturday, local authorities reported. The jet crashed in an open place near a church in Verna.
The MIG 29 with two pilots crashed in an open place near to Verna church. The pilots ejected safely. One Fire Tender from Verna is on site and one from Margao and Fire Force Hqrs has been despatched. pic.twitter.com/zYln9OsPUs
— Newton Sequeira (@NewtonSTOI) November 16, 2019
The Indian Navy said in a statement, the MiG-29K aircraft suffered an engine fire during a training mission, after take-off from the INS HANSA naval air station at Dabolim. The pilots, Capt M Sheokhand and Lt Cdr Deepak Yadav, ejected safely, the statement added.
Source: Sputnik
Advertisements
Share this article:
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.